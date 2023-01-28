Israel | The shootings in Jerusalem are widely condemned – the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs called Friday’s events a terrorist attack

Two shooting incidents took place in Jerusalem on Friday and Saturday, the first of which killed seven people.

Finland The Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemns the attack that took place in Jerusalem, Israel, on Friday.

“We strongly condemn the terrorist attack in Neve Ya’akov on Holocaust Remembrance Day. Our deepest condolences to those who have lost loved ones,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs writes on Twitter.

“All people must be able to practice their religion safely, with mutual respect”

in Jerusalem there were two shooting incidents on Friday and Saturday. On Friday, a Palestinian gunman killed seven people outside a synagogue in East Jerusalem on International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

According to Israeli police, Friday’s shooter was 21 years old and lived in East Jerusalem. He died in police custody.

The Israeli police said on Saturday that they had arrested more than 40 people in connection with the incident.

On Saturday, two people were wounded in a shooting near the Old City of Jerusalem, which the authorities described as a terrorist attack. According to the police, the suspected shooter is a 13-year-old Palestinian from East Jerusalem.

European Union expressed concern on Saturday about the increase in violence in Israel and the occupied territories.

High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell urged Israel to use lethal force only as a last resort, reports AFP.

“The EU fully recognizes Israel’s legitimate security concerns, such as the latest terrorist attacks, but it must be emphasized that lethal force should only be used as a last resort when absolutely necessary to protect life,” Borrell said.

Germany’s chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed on Saturday that he was deeply shocked by the attacks in Jerusalem, describing them as horrific.

“My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Germany stands by Israel,” Scholz tweeted.

The German Foreign Ministry also expressed its regret for the attack on Holocaust Memorial Day on Friday.

OF THE UNITED STATES president Joe Biden already on Friday ordered his national security team to provide all necessary support to Israel for the first strike. Biden also spoke to the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu about what happened with

The White House strongly condemned Friday’s attack in a press release.

“The attack tragically happened on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, when the memory of those who died in the Holocaust is honored around the world,” White House spokesman Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement, according to Reuters.

In addition, the US State Department condemned the attack and offered its support to Israel.

“This is absolutely terrible,” a spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vedant Patel told reporters on Friday, according to AFP.

“We strongly condemn this terrorist attack. Our commitment to Israel’s security remains ironclad and we are in direct contact with our Israeli partners,” he continued.

ALSO Secretary General of the United Nations António Guterres condemned Friday’s mass shooting.

According to Guterres’ spokesperson, the Secretary-General found it especially terrible that the act of terrorism targeted a place of worship on the International Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the Holocaust.