AA young man stood at an intersection in Tel Aviv occupied by dozens of protesters Wednesday afternoon, clutching his swollen arm. “I’ve just been ridden over by a mounted policeman,” said the well-known activist, who asked not to be quoted by name. Numerous intersections and ramps to the city highway were blocked on Wednesday, and train traffic was also disrupted. With flags, banners, whistles and chants, thousands of demonstrators protested against the government’s judicial reforms. The organizers had called for a “National Day of Disorder” – their strategy is to expand and escalate the protest step by step.

Christian Meier Political correspondent for the Middle East and Northeast Africa.

It was the first time since the beginning of the weekly demonstrations in January that there were demonstrations on such a scale in Tel Aviv during the week. But the reaction of the police was also new: they took action against the blockades with a severity that was unusual for Tel Aviv. Mounted police officers pushed back the demonstrators at a driveway. Flash grenades and tear gas were fired.

Another demonstrator also reported to the FAZ that she had been “overrun” by the police and had to be treated by rescue workers. “My shoulder hurts,” she complained. There had been many arrests – the police spoke of 39 in the evening. The activist from the crossroads said that he could actually only remember such behavior by the security forces against Israelis from the West Bank, from protests against the occupation. “I’ve never experienced anything like this in Tel Aviv.” There were also clashes in Jerusalem on Wednesday evening.

Will the 400,000 demonstrators mark soon be reached?

Some in the government camp had expected the protests to die down after a few weeks. In fact, the number of demonstrators last weekend was higher than ever before: around 300,000 people gathered across the country. There is a mythical figure in Israeli history: in 1982, after the massacres in the Sabra and Shatila refugee camps carried out under the eyes of the Israeli army, 400,000 people allegedly demonstrated in Tel Aviv against the Lebanon war. This brand no longer seems unattainable.

The threatened methods of protest are also expanding: At the main rally in Tel Aviv on Saturday evening, former Prime Minister Ehud Barak said that if the government pushed through the judicial reform against the opposition of the Supreme Court, there would have to be “non-violent civil disobedience”. Others are even more outspoken: protest leader Shikma Bressler said on the radio on Wednesday that implementing judicial reform would mean that Israelis were living in a “violent dictatorial regime.” She doesn’t believe in violence, Bressler said, but the public wouldn’t allow it.