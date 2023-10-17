Lazio fan and sergeant in the Israeli army. Mayer Soliani wears the Israeli army uniform and participates in the military operations launched after the attack carried out by Hamas last October 7. The young soldier talks to Rainews: his childhood in Rome, his love for Lazio, his move to Israel. “My parents are Roman, they came to live in Israel when I was 12. I enlisted a year and a half ago, it is an honor to be here to defend my people, my people, my war. Such delicate missions are not I’ve been there a long time, but I’ve already taken part in the operations,” he says.

The Hamas attack happened at 7.30 in the morning on Saturday 7 October, “at 1pm I was here. My parents are here in Israel. Grandparents, uncles and cousins ​​live in Rome. They are scared, but they are very proud of me. I’m not afraid, I’m a little afraid but we know what we have to do, we’re prepared: we’re not afraid. What do I leave in Rome? Lazio, certainly, and friends. I come to Rome every year to see Lazio, if the situation calms down I’ll be in Madrid in 2 months but we can’t know how long the mission will last. They told us it will be very long,” he adds, dreaming of a place in the stadium for the Champions League match between Atletico and his Lazio.

The words bounce around the web, messages from Lazio players arrive, from Ciro Immobile to Luis Alberto. And even the president Claudio Lotito is impressed. “I have seen and re-watched that video many times – the Forza Italia senator says tonews.com -, I also showed it here in Parliament, of course I was moved, it struck me, how can a boy not strike you so young that he leaves Italy to defend his homeland, Israel”. “I’m not ashamed to say that I was moved by seeing that young soldier – adds the number one of the Biancoceleste club -. When they asked him if he was afraid, he said no with transport in his heart, and among the things he misses he replies that it is Lazio. What else can we add? The boy is of Jewish religion, yet another confirmation of the lies brought up by someone who says that Lazio is anti-Semitic and anti-that or that, I would like to see them now what they say. Indeed, Lazio is a spokesperson for human rights, for respect for human beings, for their total integrity, moral, economic, racial and of any kind. It was wonderful and as soon as he comes back I invite him and I want him close to me “.

““This is further absolute testimony, even if there was no need for it, that Lazio, in addition to its president, also has good people within it in the institutions that cultivate certain values, such as the president of the Shoah Foundation as board member, Professor Gambino appointed to the human rights commission in Strasbourg, I think is better protected than that in terms of behavior, not to mention everything that has always been done by us and by the people”, he concludes.