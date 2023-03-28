After many hours of expectation in Israel, a country that is experiencing a sensation of unprecedented crisis, the Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, spoke on television and called on Monday to suspend the judicial reform project that has provoked a series of unprecedented protests.

Although Netanyahu clarified that the intention It is not removing it from the table, but postponing it for a few weeks, in the meantime it will try to reach an understanding with the opposition to be able to present agreements at the national level, but implying that, in any case, it will return to it after the parliamentary recess scheduled for April 13. “I don’t want to tear the people apart,” Netanyahu proclaimed.

For his part, the head of the opposition Yair Lapid assured that he is willing to talk, clarifying that he hopes that Netanyahu will not do “tricks.” Lapid insisted that there have already been several occasions in which the Israeli leader did not keep his promises.

Somewhat less skeptical, although cautious, was the other opposition leader Beni Gantz, who stressed that he will go to dialogue “with all his heart”, but that he will continue to “oppose this government.”

It should be remembered that for three months, and despite criticism from the opposition for the overwhelming and accelerated way that the controversial judicial reform was being promoted, the Israeli government refused to stop for even a minute.

The watershed this time were the scenes recorded on Sunday night, especially in Tel Aviv, when some 600,000 citizens came out spontaneously to protest in what is perceived as a new stage in the fight against the aforementioned project. In fact, this Monday another 100,000 crowded the streets before Netanyahu’s announcement.

The reform would undermine Israel’s judicial independence, separation of powers and formal democratic foundations, according to critics. The reform promoted by the Netanyahu government seeks to increase the power of politicians over judges and decrease the role of the Supreme Court.

But what also brought so many citizens to the streets was Netanyahu’s decision to dismiss his Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, who on Saturday had publicly called for suspending the legislation, explaining that it is tearing the people apart, including the Defense Forces. of Israel, and thereby is bringing “a concrete and immediate danger” to national security.

Netanyahu must resign, he cannot continue to lead.

Instead of listening to his warnings, Netanyahu decided to remove him from his post and shined a red light on numerous citizens who reacted furiously, feeling unprotected and ruled by a prime minister whom they accused of acting without judgment and irresponsible. “He has totally lost his mind. He is not the same person that I knew,” stated (ret.) Gen. Tal Russo. “Netanyahu must resign, he cannot continue to lead,” said Tamir Pardo, former Mossad chief.

The images from the streets and the widespread angry reactions also reached the ears of the coalition and most of all Netanyahu’s Likud party. Some ministers and deputies joined Gallant and said publicly that you have to stop and try to talk.

The underlying problem is the deep mistrust involved. And the fact that in his speech Netanyahu presented opponents of the reform as “an extremist minority” and violent did not contribute.

According to critics, the reform diminishes the independence of the Justice and increases the control of the Executive over it.

A poll published by channel N12 revealed broad public support for the suspension of the legislation and for the option of dialogue. This crosses left and right party lines.

And indeed, on Saturday night, at the central demonstration on Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv, numerous demonstrators shouted, in Hebrew, juka, juka!, which means ‘constitution!’

לשידור החי: ראש הממשלה בנימין נתניהו בהצהרה לתקשורת. https://t.co/3ayIKlv6tW — ראש ממשלת ישראל (@IsraeliPM_heb) March 27, 2023

That was one of the clamors intended to try to calm the situation in the long term. But there were also other slogans such as titpatér, which means, in the imperative, ‘resignation’.

In other words, not everyone will be content to suspend the legislation. There are circles in the ranks of the protest that are convinced that Netanyahu, even though he has been democratically elected, can no longer govern.

And that, in turn, can complicate the attempt at dialogue, which has not yet begun.

JANA BERIS

FOR THE TIME

JERUSALEM