Israel has put its own proposal on the table to achieve the release of the hostages. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicated this during a meeting with a delegation of family members of people kidnapped by Hamas, as reported by Channel 12. The broadcaster clarified that Netanyahu did not provide details on the proposal.

Israel has presented Hamas, through the mediation of Qatar and Egypt, with a multi-stage proposal that it foresees a truce in fighting for up to two months in exchange for the release of all more than 130 hostages remaining in Gaza. This was revealed by two Israeli officials cited by Axios, underlining that this is the longest ceasefire period that Israel has offered since the start of the war.

The sources explained that the Jewish state expects a response from Hamas, underlining that they are cautiously optimistic about the ability to make progress in the coming days.

In detail, the proposed agreement would provide for the release of all living hostages and the return of the bodies of dead hostages in several phases. The first phase involves the release of women, men over the age of 60 and hostages in critical medical conditions. Subsequent phases would include the release of female soldiers, non-military men under 60, then soldiers and finally hostage bodies.

Israel and Hamas would then have to agree on how many Palestinian prisoners should be released for each Israeli hostage, depending on the category, and then separate negotiations would take place over the names of the prisoners. Officials also say Israel would redeploy defense forces so that some are moved from the enclave's main population centers, allowing a gradual return of Palestinian civilians to Gaza city and the northern Strip.

Israeli officials highlighted that the proposal makes clear that Israel will not agree to end the war and will not agree to release all of the approximately six thousand Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli prisons.