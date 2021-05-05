Israel | The President of Israel appointed Yair Lapid, a centrist, as the new government interrogator

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s deadline for forming a government ended on a fruitless Tuesday-Wednesday night.

In Israel president Reuven Rivlin on Wednesday appointed the leader of the second largest party, Yesh Atid, as the new government interrogator Yair Lapidin.

The decision came after the prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu the deadline to form a government ended on a fruitless Tuesday-Wednesday night.

According to President Rivlin, Lapid already has the support of 56 representatives in the 120-seat parliament, according to Reuters. The majority government coalition would demand 61 representatives on its side. Lapid has 28 days to form a government.

“Yair Lapid has the opportunity to form a government that enjoys the trust of parliament, but it faces many challenges,” the president said on Reuters on Wednesday.

Downtown journalist and TV face Lapidia has been considered one of Netanyahu’s main opponents.

However, a challenging task awaits him in forming a government: one should agree on how to make a right-wing New Hope supporters, strict religious-nationalists and a number of center-left parties a united government.

Israel’s political stalemate has continued for a long time. The March election was the country’s fourth in two years, and even then there was no clear winner. The formation of a majority government was considered almost impossible even after the most recent elections.