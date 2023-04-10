Israel | The police admitted that they used “a little too much” force at the al-Aqsa mosque

Video footage of the riots went viral, showing police officers beating Muslims in the mosque.

of Israel police commander Kobi Shabtai admits that police officers used “a little too much force” when they raided the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem last week. Shabtai commented on the matter in an interview with the Israeli media, which he talks about Times of Israel.

Israeli police arrested more than 350 people in a clash at the al-Aqsa mosque on the night before Wednesday. According to the police, the confrontation started when the authorities tried to remove people camped in the mosque. Video footage of the riots went viral, showing police officers beating Muslims in the mosque.

Shabtai however, defended the police’s decision to go to the mosque. According to him, the mosque was fortified by rioters who were armed with stones, fireworks and self-made bombs. The purpose of the police was to prevent the riot and force had to be used to control the approximately 400 rioters, Shabtai said.

Police said as recently as Wednesday that they were pelted with stones and fired with firecrackers when they entered the mosque.

“Am I happy with these pictures that came out of there? I don’t. We will investigate the incident, we will learn from it and understand what happened, but in the end everyone saw a brief moment of the bigger picture where a large, large number of police officers went in and handled the situation with respect,” Shabtai said in an interview, according to the Times of Israel.

In Israel, the violence has intensified after last week’s al-Aqsa clashes.

Al-Aqsa, located on the Temple Mount, is one of the holiest places for Muslims. The Western Wall, the holiest place of prayer for Jews, is also located on the Temple Mount.

Violence was avoided on Sunday

Sunday the night before, hundreds of people were said to have fortified themselves in the mosque again, but further clashes were avoided.

The Israeli police had decided on Sunday morning not to enter the mosque to avoid further violence. The Israeli news reported that those who camped in the mosque, according to the police, were not equipped with “the kind of stuff” that could have caused a violent incident. According to the news, those entrenched there were “evacuated” from the mosque early Sunday morning.

Jordan, which administers the Temple Mount, had warned Israel to avoid forcibly removing the people entrenched in the mosque. The Israeli Foreign Ministry had demanded the Jordanian authorities to immediately remove the Palestinians from the mosque.

On Sunday, the police allowed Jewish visitors to the Temppelivuuori area, accompanied by police guards. In addition, on Sunday morning, thousands of people gathered at the Western Wall, known as the Wailing Wall. According to the Times of Israel, some Muslims shouted at the Jewish guests, but no violence was reported.

Tensions have increased in the area

Easter in Israel got off to a bloody start. On Friday evening, an Italian tourist was killed and several others were injured when a car drove into a crowd of pedestrians in Tel Aviv. Earlier on Friday, two British-Israeli siblings were killed and their mother seriously wounded in a shooting in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Last During the week, tensions intensified in the wider region as well.

The Israeli armed forces carried out a series of attacks on Lebanon and the Gaza Strip on the night before Good Friday. It was a retaliatory strike due to more than 30 rockets fired at Israel from the Lebanese side on Thursday.

Early on Sunday, Israel announced that it had also struck Syria in response to the rockets fired at Israel earlier from the Syrian side.

Yesterday it was reported that the leaders of Hezbollah and Hamas met in Beirut, Lebanon to discuss the readiness of the allied groups to oppose Israel’s actions. The extremist organization Hamas controls the Gaza Strip, while Hezbollah is an Iranian-backed Shiite movement based in southern Lebanon.