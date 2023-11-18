Israel’s operation in the Gaza Strip does not stop and is moving towards a new phase. The armed forces (IDF) are preparing to expand their range of action further south with one objective: to hunt down Hamas throughout the enclave. ”We are determined to continue our operation. And this will continue wherever Hamas exists, even in the south of the Strip,” said IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari, the main voice of the military apparatus.

Israel has no intention of keeping its troops in the Gaza Strip after the conflict with Hamas ends, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated in an interview with NPR, adding that Israel, however, intends to preserve control of the Palestinian enclave. ”I’m not sure about keeping the troops inside. In fact, I don’t think it’s particularly necessary because it’s very small,” Netanyahu said.

On who will govern Gaza after the war, the Israeli prime minister said that ”we need a cultural change in the civil administration in Gaza. It cannot commit to financing terrorism”.

Netanyahu’s approach is deemed too cautious by the vice president of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament. ”We are too human. Gaza must be burned now,” said Nissim Vaturi. A member of the Likud party, in which the prime minister also belongs, Vaturi also invited Israel not to allow fuel to enter the enclave and to block the water ”until the hostages are returned”.

Meanwhile, The number of people who lost their lives in the attack launched by Hamas militants against the rave in the Negev desert on October 7 has risen to 364, as the Israeli police announced. According to Channel 12, this represents a third of all the victims of the Hamas assault. The previous toll was 270 victims at the music festival.

The massacre was not planned by Hamas. The Israeli security leadership now believes that the organization was unaware of the music festival before the massacre.

Hamas and hospitals

The military operations of the last few days have had as their focus the al Shifa hospital, considered by Israel to be strategic in the Hamas network. According to the armed forces, there is a ”clear presence of Hamas in all hospitals” in the Gaza Strip, as said by the head of the IDF’s southern command, Major General Yaron Finkelman.

”We see the presence of Hamas in all the hospitals, it is a clear presence. They make cynical use of hospitals, like here in the heart of al-Shifa,” Finkelman said while meeting the troops present on site: an entrance to a Hamas tunnel and a weapons depot were discovered in the structure.

According to Hamas, 25 hospitals and 250 medical facilities are out of service following Israeli air raids on the Strip, while 55 ambulances have been destroyed. Furthermore, Gaza authorities say, at least 57 mosques were destroyed and another 165 partially damaged.

In total, according to information released from Gaza, more than 12 thousand people have lost their lives in the Strip since October 7, when the Israeli raids began in retaliation for the attack suffered by Hamas. Among the victims there are five thousand children and 3,300 women. Added to this toll are 30 thousand injured, 75 percent of whom are women and children. But the number of victims could be even higher because 3,750 people are missing, including 1,800 children who, the Gaza authorities estimate, are still under the rubble.

In the ongoing war, adds the Hamas government, at least 200 doctors, paramedics and nurses have also lost their lives. 51 journalists and media representatives were also killed.