Israel | The new spy program was used to monitor journalists and opposition politicians

The program can steal data and record sound and take pictures on the victim’s devices. Information from users’ devices has been sent to ten different countries.

in Israel a new program has been developed, similar to the notorious Pegasus spying program, which has been used to spy on journalists and opposition politicians in several countries, says the Citizen Lab research center under the University of Toronto.

The spyware and related hacking software was created by QuaDream, a company founded by a former Israeli military employee and former employees of the NSO Group, which created Pegasos, according to Citizen Lab.

According to the research center, QuaDream’s spyware has extracted information from at least five people in North America, Central Asia, Southeast Asia, Europe and the Middle East.”

“The victims include journalists, opposition politicians and an organization worker,” says Citizen Lab.

For the time being, the research center is not going to tell more about the identities of the victims.

Different countries programs like Pegasus have been widely used by governments and other actors to spy on their opponents, the media, and activists.

Programs can be installed on computers and phones in phishing attacks and by exploiting security vulnerabilities. They can scan and send information from phones without the user knowing about it.

The White House said in March that governments have used Pegasus to oppress people and enable human rights abuses.

Citizen Lab says that QuaDream’s software can be used to record phone calls as well as external sounds through the phone’s microphone. It can also take pictures with the phone’s camera and go through the phone’s files without the user knowing anything about it.

The software can also create its own two-step authentication codes, which allow it to further gain access to the device owner’s accounts in cloud services.

The research center was able to identify servers receiving data from victims’ devices in ten different countries, including Israel, Singapore, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates and Bulgaria.

According to Citizen Lab, QuaDream has marketed its software and services to government actors in, among others, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Ghana, Indonesia and Morocco.