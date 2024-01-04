“The operations are similar strategically. Israel has said it will search for and eliminate any Hamas leaders or operatives who took part in the October 7 attack. And Mossad director David Barnea added that the same goes for anyone participating in operations against Israel”. This was stated on Tg5 directed by Clemente Mimun a former member of the Mossad unit who took part in the 'wrath of God' operation, wanted by Golda Meir, who eliminated one by one the terrorists held directly or indirectly responsible for the 1972 Munich massacre during which Israeli athletes participating in the Olympics were killed, answering a question whether today's targeted executions have similarities with those of the time.

“The tactical difference between what happened today and the Munich operation – he underlines – lies in the fact that at the time they were all secret Mossad operations, except for a joint raid by the army and Mossad in Beirut. The last secret operation was against the head of 'Black September', Ali Hassan Salameh. Today it is a war declared as times and objectives, in which all our special forces from the army to the Mossad are engaged.”