The head of Hamas' military wing in Gaza, Muhammad Deif, has a face. The Israeli broadcaster Channel 12 released a photo showing the leader of the al Qassam Brigades, one of the masterminds of the October 7 attack. Deif has been virtually invisible since 2001, when he was released from a Palestinian National Authority prison.

The photo was obtained by the Israeli armed forces during operations in Gaza: however, it is not clear when the photo was taken and it is not possible at this time to independently confirm the authenticity of the image. Israeli media refer to news reports relating to the content of videos recovered by the Israeli military last week: the videos show Deif moving independently with a slightly limping gait.

The most recent reports would at least partially deny the information that has been circulating for years: Deif, hit in an Israeli raid, lost both legs and an arm. According to the TV station, Deif is missing a leg: however, the information is not supported by any concrete evidence. In the photo released by Channel 12, the immortalized man appears to be missing one eye: this condition would be in line with the information filtered over the last few years.

However, almost everything is known about Yahya Sinwar, leader of Hamas and political reference in the Strip. Sinwar, in Israel's sights since the raids began in October, returned to the spotlight on Christmas Day with his first public message in 80 days. He essentially rejected any possibility of dialogue, celebrating the “fierce, violent and unprecedented battle” underway in the Strip. Hamas, he said, will not surrender and will not submit to the “conditions of occupation.”