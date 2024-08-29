Israel|The museum was not harmed by the accident.

Four years old boy accidentally broke a thousands-year-old Bronze Age clay vase at a museum in Haifa, Israel, last week.

The Hecht Museum employee message service was the first to report the incident in Xand it was reported by the newspaper, among others The Jerusalem Post.

Son father told the British Broadcasting Corporation for the BBCthat the boy had grabbed the handle because he was interested in seeing inside it. Saavi fell to the floor and broke into pieces.

The vase is dated to the years 2200–1500 BC, i.e. earlier history than the kings of Israel mentioned in the Bible Solo and David. It was probably used to transport wine and oil at one time.

Haifa the university’s museum was not upset by the accident, but announced that it would repair the object, return it to the exhibits and continue to welcome children.

News channel for CNN the museum replied by e-mail that it intends to keep some of the exhibits accessible to visitors and not, for example, behind glass.

“The museum believes that there is a special charm in experiencing archaeological discoveries without any obstacles.”