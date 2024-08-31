The Israeli women kidnapped by Hamas during the October 7 attack are reportedly pregnant or even mothers. This is the complaint that comes with a video released by the hostages’ relatives.

What the video shows

A dark and deep tunnel, in the background the cries of newborns and children, the blurry image of a pregnant woman. This is the content of the video released by the families of the hostages still held in the Gaza Strip with the caption: ”More than nine months have passed”. The footage, partly released by Channel 12, has not been authorized for full broadcast by the Israeli authorities. ”It’s difficult to watch”, admits the Israeli broadcaster itself, which however decides to broadcast some fragments and the accusations of the hostages’ families to the government led by Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Let every citizen know that if he is kidnapped from his bed in his pajamas on Saturday morning, his prime minister will do everything to keep his job, even if it means letting him die in the Hamas tunnels in Gaza,” say the relatives of the hostages.

IDF Foils Two Car Bomb Attacks in West Bank, Hamas Vows More

Meanwhile, the battle on the ground continues. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that it had foiled two car bomb attacks in the West Bank, announcing the killing of two Palestinian terror suspects in the Gush Etzion area. Hamas, on the other hand, praised the explosions of the two car bombs that could have caused many casualties, saying in a statement that “the resistance will continue as long as the aggression of the occupier continues.”

In the first incident, a car exploded at a gas station near the Gush Etzion intersection. Troops dispatched to the scene shot dead a terrorist who had arrived in the vehicle and attempted to attack them, the army said.

In the second attack, a Palestinian rammed a car at the entrance to the nearby Karmei Tzur settlement and IDF troops opened fire on the attacker. One of the local security personnel ran over the attacker, killing him. Shortly thereafter, the Palestinian’s car exploded from the explosive device planted inside.

40 rockets launched from Lebanon

A barrage of 40 rockets was fired overnight from southern Lebanon toward Western Galilee in northern Israel, the IDF said, explaining that some rockets were intercepted and others hit the area, but no injuries were reported. In response, the Israeli military shelled the launch sites with artillery.