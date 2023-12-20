“We will target US ships with our missiles and drones” in response “to every American attack on our country”. This is the threat from the head of the Shiite militias (Ansar Allah) in Yemen, Abdul Malik al-Houthi, pronounced in a broadcast speech on TV in response to the US-led Prosperity Guardian operation, which wants to stop their attacks.

The leader of the Houthis, backed by the ayatollahs in Iran, claims that “the move announced by the United States provides a service exclusively for the benefit of Israel and not for international navigation security”.

“Acting against the Red Sea task force”

“We are not targeting global shipping, but rather Zionist shipping“, said the leader of the Yemeni Shiite group, convinced that “this initiative violates the rights of the countries bordering the Red Sea” and, he states, “we must act against it because it damages international navigation”. “Other countries should not commit themselves and sacrifice themselves in the service of Israel,” he concluded. Italy announced yesterday that it will make a frigate available to the coalition.

“The greatest threat to shipping in the region is the US move to militarize the Red Seathe Gulf of Aden and the Strait of Bab al-Mandab”, he declared, accusing the US of wanting to “transform the region into a battlefield”. “If the United States sends soldiers to Yemen – he warned – we must know that they will face more serious problems than they faced in Afghanistan and suffered in Vietnam.”

“Behind Italy and other EU countries black colonial history”

Abdul Malik al-Houthi then accuses the Americans of being “accomplices to the horrible crimes happening in Palestine”. And he also points the finger at Italy: “Some European countries such as France, Germany and Italy have one black colonial history” behind usand “we do not expect them to play a positive role for the benefit of the Palestinian people.”