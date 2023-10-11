Israel, all the flaws in the system that led to the war. Ami Ayalon: “Here’s what really happened”

While we are entered the fifth day of the war Between Israel and Hamas, another truth emerges about the conflict that broke out and is destined to make noise. One of the speakers is speaking Israel’s top intelligence experts. Do you love Ayalon he was head of the Shin Bet, Israel’s internal secret service, from 1995 to 2000, from 2006 to 2009 in the Knesset with the Labor Party. “Netanyhau is guilty: Hamas was armed by Tel Aviv. For many people in Israel – explains Ayalon to Il Fatto Quotidiano – the dramatic events of these days are like a Second Yom Kippur War. We had just commemorated the 1973 attack, and what happened on October 7 was not much different. The attack came as a surprise, probably for the same reasons. However, I think that, in the long term, when we try to understand our history, the page of 2023 will appear even darker. This attack is destined to change the face of Israel“.

“First of all – continues Ayalon to Il Fatto – there was a huge failure of our intelligence agencies. In Gaza, all intelligence was based on electronic surveillance. But the leaders of Hamas’ military wing, such as their leader, Mohammed Deïf, survived the first and second intifadas and numerous Israeli military operations. They know how to communicate without telephone and Internet. Probably a a very small number of managers were aware of the operation. Our services have been blind. But much of the responsibility obviously falls on the government. Commanders of all security agencies had warned the government that the policy he was pursuing was wrong and that it would be used by our enemies against us. Our enemies see that we are weaker. They see that our resilience and unity are weakening. They perceived the deep division that has been created around the crisis caused in the country by Justice reform“.

Read also: Israel war, pro-Hamas missiles from Syria. 260 thousand are fleeing from Gaza

Read also: Hamas without mercy, horror in Israel: 40 children killed and beheaded

“Naturally politicians did not heed these warnings. And above all they did not listen to those concerning the West Bank. The Israeli government did everything to ensure that Fatah and the Palestinian Authority were no longer partners, it gave power to Hamas. Today there is Hamas in Gaza, but there is no one left in the West Bank. Most Palestinians, even in the West Bank, regard the PA, and especially its leader Abu Mazenas a collaborator of Israel. We have tolerated the intolerable by letting Hamas arm itself on our doorstep since 2006. We have let the Qatar transferred funds to him, allowing him to arm yourself. We have managed the Hamas problem by alternating periods of military offensives and truces. Each time Hamas was a little stronger“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

