Israel | The finance minister regretted his choice of words, had demanded the destruction of a Palestinian city

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich leads a far-right party that is part of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing government.

Two young settlers were shot in their car in an Israeli-occupied West Bank town on Sunday last week.

“I think Huwara needs to be destroyed,” Smotrich said last Wednesday.

“It is possible that I used the wrong word,” Smotrich told a local television channel on Saturday.

Smotrich later wrote on Twitter that he did not mean to harm innocents when he spoke of destroying Huwara.

of UN human rights responsible manager Volker Türk condemned Smotrich’s comments as an incomprehensible incitement to violence and enmity. Israel’s traditional ally, the United States, was even more blunt in its comments.

“Those comments were disgusting, irresponsible and disgusting,” a spokesperson for the US State Department said Ned Price said.

The shooting of Huwara was preceded by the deadliest operation by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank in almost 20 years, when 11 Palestinians were killed in the city of Nablus.