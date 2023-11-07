”Pope Francis asks for the release of the hostages”, among whom there are 21 Argentine citizens like him, and ”that aid to Gaza stop unless they give us information on the kidnapped people”. This is the appeal made via Adnkronos by Itzik Horn, an Argentinian who has lived in Israel for 23 years, whose sons Iair and Eitan were kidnapped by Hamas militiamen from the Nir Oz kibbutz, in the north-western Negev desert near the Gaza Strip , last October 7th. The two, who have Argentine nationality, were initially defined by the Israeli authorities as ”’desaparecidos”, with everything that this term evokes in an Argentinean”.

Journalist and director of the Sderot Media Center for Latin America, former director of the Israeli Max Nordau educational institute, Horn lives in Ashkelon and says that ”officially and formally I have no information about my two children”, except that, after a period in which they were reported missing, ”intelligence assured us that they had been taken hostage”. Iair and Eitan, however, ”do not appear in any of the videos released by Hamas”, so ”I have no clue that my children are alive or dead”. What he knows at the moment is that ”in the house of Nir Oz there were no signs of violence or blood”, that ”my children were not identified among the corpses of the kibbutz”, but ” not even in hospitals, in neighbors’ houses, they just aren’t there”.

Horn complains that ”I don’t have any information about them, not even from the Red Cross, which insists so much on aid to the population of Gaza, but in exchange for what?”. Horn has no doubts: ”The minimum that should be asked for in exchange for aid is information on the hostages in the Gaza Strip. Find out if they are alive and how they are doing. The smallest hostage is nine months old. Where do they keep it? In a tunnel? And the elderly? ”, he wonders. Exhausted, the Radio Jai correspondent recalls that he was part of groups that worked for peace between Israelis and Palestinians, ”I was in favor of dialogue, of a two-people solution for two states… today not, today not more ”.

The massacre carried out by Hamas men ”heartlessly and without humanity”, he continues, affected ”many of those Israelis who more than anyone else were involved in helping to improve the living conditions of the population of Gaza and who were killed by these criminals”. The result, he says bitterly, is that ”it is better not to have any contact with the population of Gaza because those who came from the Strip to work in southern Israel could have passed on information” useful for the assault launched by Hamas.

Horn lost contact with his sons, ages 37 and 45, that Saturday morning. ”I didn’t think they were together, I didn’t know that Eitan, who lives in Kfar Saba, had gone to visit Iair in the kibbutz and the last time I spoke to them the alarm had gone off, I told him to be careful” , remember. ”These are difficult times, these are difficult days,” says the journalist, explaining that ”we thought we were used to missiles flying above our heads and alarms, as if they were a routine. Instead what happened is indescribable”. And ”rationally I am in favor of humanitarian aid to Gaza, if we didn’t do it we would do the same rubbish as Hamas, but emotionally no, I’m not,” he states.

The Radio Jai correspondent also decided to appeal to the president of Argentina Alberto Fernandenz to ask him to do ”everything possible” to obtain ”the immediate release of the hostages” in the Gaza Strip. ”It’s not just a political act, it’s an act of humanity,” he said.