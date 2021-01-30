New Delhi (agencies)

An informed source in the New Delhi police revealed yesterday that the police had requested data from the Regional Office for Foreigner Registration on all Iranians, including those residing in other countries, who arrived in the Indian capital during the last month, looking for “Iranian fingerprints” in the explosion that occurred in front of the embassy. Israel in New Delhi yesterday, the Indian News Agency confirmed.

For his part, the Israeli ambassador to India said that there is evidence indicating that the small explosion that occurred near his country’s embassy in New Delhi was a “terrorist attack.” The Israeli ambassador, Ron Malka, added yesterday: “It is too early to determine who was behind this vicious attack.” “Our assumption is that it was a terrorist attack that targeted the Israeli embassy, ​​but it takes some time to collect all the information to understand who is behind this attack,” said the owner of the “Wion” news network in India. The Israeli ambassador was responding to questions about reports about finding a letter at the site of the explosion, addressed to an embassy official, that referred to an Iranian connection.

The agency stated, that New Delhi police received a video clip from a surveillance camera documenting the moment of the arrival of two people by taxi to the vicinity of the embassy, ​​and the investigation is underway to ascertain whether they had a relationship to the attack.

Police sources confirmed to the “The Times of India” newspaper, that investigators found a message in the vicinity of the embassy in a parcel stating that the explosion was carried out in retaliation for the assassination of the Iranian “Quds Force” commander, Qassem Soleimani and the nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

This comes, in what an unknown group claimed responsibility for the explosion that occurred in front of the Israeli embassy in New Delhi, without causing injuries. The group called “India Army” claimed, in a statement distributed through the “Telegram” application, that its members managed to infiltrate a heavily guarded area in the capital, to carry out an attack with an explosive device, threatening to launch more in India’s largest city.

However, local reports confirmed that the agencies concerned with investigating the matter “will not trust these allegations, unless evidence is found that the group was behind the attack”, pointing out that the investigators suspect that the “India Army” statement is nothing but an attempt to mislead them.

Investigators are examining the effects of the canister that was found at the site of the explosion, and concluded that the bomb was timed, and the explosion was most likely carried out using a substance called Penta-erythritol (Betaine). The blast occurred on the day marking the 29th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Israel, according to an embassy tweet on Twitter.

The blast was caused by an improvised explosive device of very low intensity and shattered the windows of several cars parked near the embassy. “Initial impressions indicate a malicious attempt to cause tension,” police said in a statement.

The “NDTV” television channel reported that the package was inside a plastic bag, and it was placed on the sidewalk.

The explosion took place less than two kilometers from a meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Covind and other senior officials.