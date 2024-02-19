Israel's economy recorded an annual contraction of 19.4% in the last three months of 2023, coinciding with the first months of the war against the Islamist group Hamas, according to preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office released this Monday.

Is about the steepest drop since the second quarter of 2020, when the economy fell almost 30% due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Israel declared war on Hamas on October 7 of last year after an attack by the Islamist group that left 1,200 dead and 250 kidnapped, and the economic contraction that occurred contrasts with the 2.7% growth in the third quarter of 2023.

Israeli soldiers on the border with the Gaza Strip.

On the other hand, Private consumption in the period from October to December plummeted by 26.9% and the import of goods and services fell by 42.4%.

Preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office showed that the economy expanded by 2% in all of 2023 against 6.5% the previous year, while private consumption decreased by 0.7% in all of 2023 against the increase of 7 .4% the previous year.

While, Imports of goods and services fell 6.9% in 2023, after increasing 12% in 2022, and exports of goods and services fell 1.1% in 2023 compared to an increase of 8.6% the previous year.

Israeli attacks in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip.

On February 10, credit rating agency Moody's announced the country's first-ever downgrade, from the maximum A1 to A2, and assigned it a “negative outlook” due to “the ongoing military conflict with Hamas, and its broader consequences.” that materially increase the political risk for Israel, weaken its executive and legislative institutions and its fiscal strength.

The Standard & Poors agency has already lowered Israel's credit outlook from stable to negative due to the risk of expansion of the conflict; while the other major credit agency, Fitch, put Israel “under negative watch” for the same reason.

The governor of the Israeli Central Bank, Amir Yaron, has downplayed these downgrades, stating that “Israel has experienced geopolitical crises in the past during periods when the debt-to-GDP ratio was much higher and there was never any delay in the payment of the public debt”.

However, The economic fallout from the war led the Bank of Israel to cut its 2023 growth outlook to 2%.since it is estimated that the escalation will cost Israel up to 255,000 million shekels (about 70,000 million dollars) due to spending on weapons, payment to soldiers, the slowdown in the economy due to the mobilization of more than 360,000 reservists who have had to leave their jobs, among other factors.

Friends and relatives of hostages held by Hamas militants in Gaza protest outside the Israeli La Kirya military base in Tel Aviv.

The budget bill for 2024, adjusted to wartime, has already been approved in the first reading in the plenary session of Parliament, which must vote on it two more times before its approval.

The Israeli government must increase bond issuance to finance its budget deficit, which jumped to 4.8% of GDP at the end of January 2024 and is expected to reach 6.6% of GDP at the end of 2024.

EFE