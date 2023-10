– Episode of 15 Minutos talks about the drama of the Hamas hostages and the future of the war in Israel

*) The whole world is closely following the war taking place in Israel, following the unprecedented attacks carried out by members of the terrorist group Hamas.

Images circulated on social media and messaging apps show shocking scenes, such as Israeli civilians randomly shot on the streets, in their cars and at bus stops in cities near the Gaza Strip.

This time, the capture of Israeli hostages escalated the drama of the war to an unprecedented level. The role of these victims in the unfolding of the war is still unclear: they could be used to legitimize an unprecedented Israeli occupation of the Gaza Strip. On the other hand, they can be made into a human shield to cause the opposite effect.

Most military analysts interviewed by People’s Gazette They said that, for now, the option of occupying Gaza is the most likely. This is because the hostage situation adds to an Israeli death toll that exceeds all conflicts with Palestinians in the last 20 years.

This episode of 15 minutes talks about the drama of hostages in Israel and the future of this war.

The guest is Luis Kawaguti, journalist specializing in the areas of Defense, Security and International Politics.

