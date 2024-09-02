Monday, September 2, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Israel | The court ordered an end to the partial general strike in Israel

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 2, 2024
in World Europe
0
Israel | The court ordered an end to the partial general strike in Israel
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The court characterized the strike as politically motivated.

in Israel the labor court has ordered an end to the partial general strike today. The court characterized the strike as politically motivated.

In Israel, a partial general strike has paralyzed parts of the country today. The strike announced by the Histadrut trade union is putting pressure on the government to take more effective measures in order to free the hostages kidnapped in Gaza.

There have been large-scale anti-government demonstrations in Israel, in which dozens of people were arrested. Tens of thousands of people participated in the protests. In Tel Aviv, protesters blocked a central highway.

The Israeli army found the bodies of six hostages in a tunnel in Gaza the other day.

#Israel #court #ordered #partial #general #strike #Israel

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]