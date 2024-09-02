Israel | The court ordered an end to the partial general strike in Israel

Israel|The court characterized the strike as politically motivated.

in Israel the labor court has ordered an end to the partial general strike today. The court characterized the strike as politically motivated.

In Israel, a partial general strike has paralyzed parts of the country today. The strike announced by the Histadrut trade union is putting pressure on the government to take more effective measures in order to free the hostages kidnapped in Gaza.

There have been large-scale anti-government demonstrations in Israel, in which dozens of people were arrested. Tens of thousands of people participated in the protests. In Tel Aviv, protesters blocked a central highway.

The Israeli army found the bodies of six hostages in a tunnel in Gaza the other day.