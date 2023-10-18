Federalberghi underlines the large number of bookings by US tourists but does not exclude that the war in Israel could lead to many cancellations

The war in Israel could have a direct effect on tourism in Italy. This is the prediction of Bernabo Boccapresident of Federalberghiwho from the stage of the opening ceremony of the Rimini TTG he underlined that there are already many bookings by American travelers for 2024 but also that the conflict could influence the choice to fly abroad, leading to numerous cancellations.

In fact, a similar situation has already occurred after theRussia’s attack on Ukraine in February 2023. The sector recorded a few months of stoppage of the pick-up, i.e. there were no more bookings in hotels. The accommodation facilities then began to receive new tourists again and in August there was a real exodus of American travelers which, as Bocca underlines, is high-spending and this “brings a great deal to the local economy”.

Federalberghi underlines that holiday tourists spend only 27% of their budget in hotels and the rest is spent on the territory with a great benefit for the local economy.

