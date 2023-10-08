Israel | The attacks took all of Israel by surprise, even though billions of euros have been spent on counter-terrorism measures

The “steel wall” in Gaza was supposed to stop attacks on Israel, but it didn’t. Israel’s intelligence is considered one of the most sophisticated in the world, but Saturday’s attacks caught all of Israel by surprise.

of the Hamas organization Saturday’s surprise attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip was a big shock to Israelis, both because of the massive casualties and the historic failure of Israeli intelligence.

of the American CNN channel to interview according to the expert, the entire intelligence system and Israel’s countless security measures failed completely.

“This is a Pearl Harbor-style moment for Israel. There was a reality before today and there is a reality after today,” stated the former spokesperson of the Israeli Armed Forces Jonathan Conricus to the channel.

Japan’s surprise attack on the US naval base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii in December 1941 was a turning point in World War II, as the US declared war on Japan a day later.

Israel is known as a country that has not spared its resources or money to strengthen its defenses. For example, the country can effectively counter rockets with its air defense system called the Iron Dome, which has sunk billions of euros into its construction and operation.

Two years ago, the Israel Defense Forces announced that they had completed a 65-kilometer long “steel wall” surrounding the Gaza Strip, which also penetrated deep into the country, which was supposed to prevent the digging of tunnels from Gaza to the Israeli side.

The Jerusalem Post magazine told at that time, that three million cubic meters of concrete and 140,000 tons of iron and steel had been pumped into the “steel wall” and the structures surrounding it.

Hundreds of cameras, radar stations and other sensors were also installed along the edges of the “steel wall”, which cost about one billion euros. According to Israel’s announcement, the barrier can also be used to identify infiltration attempts by sea and remote-controlled weapons.

Despite this system, Hamas terrorists managed to infiltrate numerous Israeli targets from Gaza: by land, sea and air.

Palestinians captured an Israeli tank on Saturday.

of Israel the largest department of the armed forces is called Unit 8200, which monitors a large part of signal traffic in the Palestinian territories. The unit has often been compared to the US Signal Intelligence Agency, the NSA, and many of the soldiers who served in it have founded successful high-tech companies.

Developed by the Israeli company NSO, the Pegasus spyware is capable of spying on users’ smartphones, and it is of many Europeans used by security authorities.

Unit 8200 serves thousands of young soldiers who are able to monitor, for example, the communications of the Hamas organization. It is obvious that Hamas’ communications under widespread attack have been very covert and probably with the lowest possible technology.

The Guardian magazine tells, that Israel has also succeeded in building an extensive network of informants in the Palestinian territories. It has also been possible to extract important information about the activities and plans of various organizations from the militants who have been imprisoned.

of Israel former naval commander That is, Maron stated in an interview with Channel 12 that Israeli security officials committed a “colossal failure” on Saturday.

“All of Israel is asking the same question: where are the defense forces, where are the police, where are the security forces,” Maron told The Times of Israel by.

Israel’s domestic and foreign intelligence organizations, Shin Bet and Mossad, have been generally considered to be among the best spy organizations in the world.

of The Jerusalem Post by Israel has possibly paid too much attention to the security concerns related to Iran and lulled into the belief that Hamas no longer poses any significant threat.

Senior researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute Timo R. Stewart stated on Saturday to HSthat many in Israel will surely compare the intelligence failure to the Yom Kippur war, the 50th anniversary of which began on Friday.

In the end, a victorious war for Israel started with a surprise attack by Egypt and Syria. A separate commission of inquiry was established to root out pre-war intelligence errors, and the issue has also been discussed in countless books and research articles, Fortune magazine tells.

A spokesman for the Israeli Armed Forces stated to the news agency Reuters that at the moment Israel’s main focus is on the battles and all kinds of explanations of mistakes are the sorrows of later times.

“We’ll talk about it when it’s time to talk about it,” the spokesman had said.