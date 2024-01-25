The Ambassador of Israel to Italy Alon Bar to Affari: “President Biden is a very good friend of ours”. Interview

Good morning Mr. Ambassador. I'll get straight to the point. How do you see the war situation in Palestine?

Our hope is to make progress on the two main objectives of the war: the release of the hostages and the dismantling of Hamas' military capabilities. Although considerable parts have already been destroyed, as Prime Minister Netanyahu underlined, the goal takes time, so we must be patient and continue.

Furthermore, there is Hezbollah's challenge to the north of Israel, which recently is appearing at times even more intense than the one in the south. This threat keeps the State of Israel on alert. As long as Hezbollah continues to be a threat to Israelis, returning to the pre-October 7 situation will be very difficult. The hope is that a ceasefire will be reached in the context of the release of all hostages and the total destruction of Hamas' military capabilities.

How do you evaluate the political position of the Italian government on the matter?

Israel greatly appreciated the solidarity shown by the Italian government, especially through the statements of Prime Minister Meloni, Deputy Prime Minister Tajani, Defense Minister Crosetto and many others who condemned Hamas, recognized it as totally responsible for the attack on Israel and for the situation in Gaza, and recognized Israel's right to self-defense. In particular, Israel greatly appreciated that Foreign Minister Tajani clearly rejected the use of the term “genocide” used to describe what Israel is doing in Gaza.

Why has South Africa been so hostile towards Israel?

I do not pretend to analyze the reasons for South Africa's decisions. However, I want us to agree that it is terrible to distort the terminology of an instrument, the 1948 Genocide Convention, created to prevent another holocaust, to describe the action of the State of Israel in Gaza, to deny its existence and its right to self-defense. It's even more terrible considering the proximity to Remembrance Day. And what South Africa is doing is wrong in both fact and law and is completely unacceptable.

How do you evaluate US President Biden's position on Israel?

President Biden is a very good friend of Israel, and his support before and after the attack was extremely important to our state's security and ability to establish a more secure regional environment. There are of course also disagreements. Netanyahu says that sometimes there are differences with friends and in some cases these must be expressed, but in the end I am certain that what President Biden wants is in line with what we want, and that is to make Hamas no longer capable to attack Israel and create a safe and peaceful environment in the region. I am also certain that its alliance with Israel will continue to be very strong.

Is there a risk of the conflict spreading to Iran with the involvement of Hezbollah and terrorists in the Red Sea?

The risk is very high. We see Iran active on many fronts: encouraging the Houthis to launch missiles at Israel and block shipping traffic in the Red Sea; encourages Shiite organizations in Syria to attack Israel; encourages Hezbollah to continue attacking Israel from Lebanon. Until now, through cooperation with Italy and many others, we have tried to respond to all these threats without causing an acceleration of the conflict. However, we must be clear: the constant threat of Hezbollah from Lebanon, UNIFIL's area of ​​operation, through its elite forces attacking the Israeli population with missiles and trying to infiltrate our territory is something we cannot live with. We cannot wait for a second October 7th in northern Israel. Our hope is that, through dialogue, Hezbollah will withdraw its forces from the border. I want to point out how Hezbollah has elite units that try to infiltrate Israeli territory, launch missiles, scare the population of Israel in the north.

In this regard, the visit of Foreign Minister Tajani to Lebanon and Prime Minister Meloni's conversation with the Lebanese Prime Minister are important diplomatic activities. But if all this doesn't work we will defend ourselves with force. It won't be pleasant, but we cannot allow attacks on Israel from the Unifil area to go forward.

Can the story of the Hamas hostages strengthen internal opposition against Netanyahu?

Israel is a democratic country and therefore even in times of war there is a political debate. At this time the families of the hostages are accelerating their demands for some form of agreement to release the hostages.

The decisions to be made and the priorities to be defined by the government are very difficult. There is an internal debate on all this and on the question of leadership. However, there is consensus throughout Israel on the two objectives of the war: the release of the hostages and the destruction of Hamas' military capabilities in Gaza. If anything, the debate is on what tactics and priorities should be used to achieve these two objectives. Unfortunately, this takes longer than expected and this naturally fuels internal criticism.

Ambassador Bar, what will be the future of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank?

The future of the Gaza Strip must be decided by the Palestinian people of Gaza, but it certainly requires the cooperation of Arab countries such as Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and perhaps even Saudi Arabia with the support of the United States, of Europe and perhaps of the United Nations. However, Israel does not intend to continue occupying the Gaza Strip nor does it intend to take Palestinians from Gaza to Egypt or other areas, because we fully understand that they want to live there. Israel only hopes that a leadership can be established in Gaza who, in collaboration with the international community, wants to rebuild the Strip and promote a life of security and peace with Israel. Whether this will be connected to the fate of the West Bank will depend on the Palestinians themselves. To date, the Palestinian Authority (PA) has no influence or control over Gaza and has in the past shown no willingness to settle in Gaza to establish its control there. Since the level of control of terrorist activities is also very low in the West Bank, we hope for a stronger commitment from the PA to control terrorist activities against Israel and cooperate with us to promote a better and peaceful life between Palestinians and Israelis. Of course, we want to see a Palestinian leadership willing to discuss peace with Israel.

Part of the issue is related to the position on the two-state solution. As you know, there is a democratic debate on this in Israel. Part of the political leadership and Israeli society supports the two-state solution, while the Prime Minister and others believe that, at this stage – but it is not excluded that things will go differently in the future – this solution is not an option because it would represent a threat to Israel, which would lose control over its security. Imagine if Hamas won the elections in the supposed Palestinian state and we found ourselves with the Hamas state next to Israel: the latter would constitute a threat that we could not accept. This moment, in which tensions between the two peoples are very strong, is certainly not the right time to discuss the permanent solution. So now let's discuss progress in creating a diverse environment in our region, and then we will discuss a permanent solution with our Palestinian friends and neighbors. Even supporters of the two-state solution, moreover, believe that we must first trigger a political process that creates the conditions for negotiations.

Does Israel have a plan for peace?

I don't know if today we have a detailed and complete peace plan because right now everything depends on our success in creating a safe environment in Gaza, where Hamas no longer has influence. What I am certain of, however, is that there is a will and a willingness in Israel to discuss future solutions, and also a recognition of the importance of the need to discuss this peace plan, but at this moment it is too early to talk about it because we are still engaged in the war and bringing the hostages home. Let's not forget that there are over 130 hostages who have been tortured, sexually raped and starved by Hamas for over a hundred days: the priority is therefore to save them.

