Israel invaded the north of the Gaza Strip on Wednesday night, but quickly exited. According to the Israeli army (IDF), it was ‘part of the preparations for the next phases of the battle’. Why hasn’t the major ground offensive started yet? Defense specialist Peter Wijninga: “I think there are still questions about what the offensive should look like.”
Bob van Huët
