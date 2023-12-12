Home page politics

According to the Israeli military, Hamas has built an extensive tunnel system under the Gaza Strip. © Victor R. Caivano/AP/dpa

According to US media, Israel is testing the flooding of Hamas tunnels in the Gaza Strip. Only tunnels in which no hostages are suspected would be flooded.

Gaza/Tel Aviv – According to US media reports, the Israeli armed forces are testing the flooding of the Islamist Hamas tunnels in the Gaza Strip. Seawater is being pumped into some tunnels to find out whether the method is suitable for large-scale destruction of the underground system, US television channel CNN reported, citing a US official familiar with the matter.

The US newspaper “The Wall Street Journal” also reported on the test run. Israel told the US that only tunnels where no hostages were suspected would be flooded. The US National Security Council and the Israeli armed forces initially did not comment on the reports when asked by the German Press Agency.

At a press conference on Tuesday, US President Joe Biden was asked about the floods. He replied: “It is very difficult as far as the flooding of the tunnels is concerned: it is said that there are certainly no hostages in these tunnels. But I don't know that for sure.” Then he added: “What I know for sure: every death of civilians is an absolute tragedy.”

Israel's Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi recently described the idea of ​​flooding the extensive tunnel system with seawater as a good idea. According to the Israeli military, Hamas has built an extensive tunnel system under the Gaza Strip. It is estimated to be around 500 kilometers long. However, the Israeli army assumes that many of the 135 hostages kidnapped from Israel are also being held in the tunnels. dpa