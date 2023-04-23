Israel | Tens of thousands of Israelis march again against Netanyahu’s law reform

Next week, protest-torn Israel will celebrate the 75th anniversary of its independence.

in Israel tens of thousands of people marched again on Saturday in the streets of Tel Aviv to demonstrate against the prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu against the legal reform of the legal system planned by the administration.

The law reform would weaken the position of the Supreme Court as a legal guardian and increase the government’s power over the judiciary. Opponents see the reform as a threat to Israeli democracy. The demonstrations continue for the 16th week in a row.

Israelis’ protest sentiment has not subsided, even though the law reform was put on hold at the end of March during negotiations between the government and opposition parties. Another mass demonstration is also planned for Sunday in Tel Aviv.

Netanyahu’s government coalition, which includes both the center-right members of the ruling Likud party and the country’s far-right and extreme religious parties, justifies the law reform with the need to rebalance the powers of legislators and the judiciary.

According to Netanyahu’s government, Supreme Court judges exercise too much political power in the country. The law reform would give politicians more power to choose judges.

Next week, Israel will celebrate both the country’s 75th Independence Day and Memorial Day. Opponents of the law reform are planning yet another demonstration in Tel Aviv also on the eve of Independence Day on Tuesday, and the defenders of the law reform are planning to show their opinion on Thursday.