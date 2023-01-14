Israel | Tens of thousands demonstrate against the right-wing government in Israel

The police estimate that there are up to 70,000 protesters in Tel Aviv.

Tens of thousands people have gathered in Israel’s Tel Aviv on Saturday night to protest against Israel’s new right-wing government and plans for its judiciary, according to the news agencies AFP and Reuters and the Israeli Haaretz.

The police estimate that there are around 70,000 protesters in Tel Aviv. According to Haaretz, 1,500 people demonstrate in Jerusalem, the same number in Haifa.

It is the largest demonstration in Israel since the new government took office Benjamin Netanyahu in charge at the end of December. It is the most right-wing government in the country’s history. The new government coalition includes religious extremists as well as extreme right-wingers.

The protests are related, among other things, to the Minister of Justice Yariv Levin to the planned changes. In January, Levin said he was planning an amendment that would give lawmakers more power to appoint judges. Legislators would also get more power to change Supreme Court decisions.

“Netanyahu does not want democracy, we do not want fascists in the Knesset [Israelin parlamenttiin]”, read one protester’s sign in Tel Aviv.

Haaretz reporter Noah Landau shared on Twitter images showing thousands of protesters in Tel Aviv.

Netanyahu the party has also said that it will continue the policy of expanding Jewish settlements in the Palestinian area of ​​the West Bank. According to AFP, signs protesting Israel’s occupation policy were seen at the demonstrations.

Netanyahu is currently in the middle of a corruption trial, where he is accused of bribery and fraud, among other things. He has pleaded not guilty to the crimes.