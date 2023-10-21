Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office advised this Saturday (21) that Israeli citizens “immediately leave” Jordan and Egypt, given the escalation of the conflict against Hamas terrorists and the growing wave of violence in the East. Average.

“Given the ongoing war, we are witnessing a significant increase in protests against Israel in recent days in countries around the world and, in particular, in the Arab countries of the Middle East,” the statement said.

Also according to the Israeli Prime Minister’s announcement, “the National Security Council has raised the travel alert level for Egypt (including Sinai) and Jordan to level 4″, a high threat level.

This week, Israeli and US embassies were attacked in several Middle Eastern countries, during demonstrations in favor of the Palestinian cause.

The largest protests took place in Istanbul, Turkey, where a crowd carrying pro-Palestinian flags and banners gathered outside the Israeli consulate and stormed the premises after breaking through a police barricade.

Incidents also occurred at the US embassies in Lebanon and Iraq, the Israeli embassy in Jordan, and the French and UK embassies in Iran.

The US State Department also issued a “security alert”, this Thursday (19), for citizens residing abroad to be alert to possible terrorist attacks.

The American government has told its citizens to “remain alert”, especially when they are near tourist attractions in the countries where they live or visit.

Updated numbers from the White House indicate that at least 31 American citizens have been killed since the start of the conflict and more than 10 are missing.

This Friday (20), two American hostages, mother and daughter, were released by Hamas, after negotiations mediated by Qatar.

The hostages are Judith and Natalia Raanan, Chicago residents with dual citizenship. They were visiting relatives in the settlement of Nahal Oz, in Israel, when they were kidnapped by terrorists on the 7th.

In the same sense as other countries, the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs advised Brazilians to leave Jordan and Egypt.