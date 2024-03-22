The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, insisted this Friday (22), in a meeting with the Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, on his intention to expand the land offensive to Rafah, the southern tip of the Strip. Gaza, as “the only way to defeat Hamas”.

“Today I met with the US Secretary of State. I told him that I very much appreciate the fact that we have been together for more than five months in the war against Hamas and that we recognize the need to evacuate the civilian population from war zones and, of course, to meet humanitarian needs. We are working on it,” Netanyahu said in a video message.

Blinken arrived in Tel Aviv this morning on his sixth trip to the Middle East since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip to push for a truce agreement and a hostage exchange for Palestinian prisoners, as well as to allow more humanitarian aid into the territory.

“I also told him that we cannot defeat Hamas without going to Rafah and eliminating the rest of the battalions there. I commented that I hope to have US support, but if necessary, we will do it alone,” said Netanyahu.

Rafah is currently home to more than 1.4 million people displaced by war, more than half of Gaza's population; Israel claims to have a plan, not yet revealed, to evacuate the civilian population.

In a statement, the American State Department pointed out that, in the meeting with Netanyahu, Blinken “reaffirmed the United States' commitment to Israel's security and to the definitive defeat of Hamas, including in Rafah”.

However, according to the statement, the secretary also discussed efforts to reach an agreement for a ceasefire of at least six weeks.

“Secretary Blinken has emphasized the need to protect civilians in Gaza and to increase and sustain humanitarian assistance, including through land and sea routes. He also briefed the War Cabinet on his consultations in Jeddah [Arábia Saudita] and in Cairo [onde

esteve antes de viajar a Israel] on efforts to achieve lasting peace and security for Israel, the Palestinian people and the region in general,” the note said.

Blinken then met with families of the approximately 130 hostages that Hamas still holds in Gaza. The family members expressed gratitude for the meeting and asked, in a statement, “all parties” to exert “maximum pressure to ensure an agreement for the quick and safe release of our loved ones”.

The US presented this Friday, for the first time, a resolution to the UN Security Council to call for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, after having vetoed resolutions to that effect three times, although this time it was vetoed by China and Russia, who claimed that the text had “misleading vocabulary”, as they considered the ceasefire request to be unclear. (With EFE Agency)