TEL AVIV — For years, budding Israeli tech executives have asked Yanki Margalit, a veteran entrepreneur, where they should open their companies. For years, he has said: here in Israel, where software engineers abound, there is a lot of interest from international investors and friends and family live.

But as Margalit, 60, prepares a new company of her own, one focused on combating climate change, she has come to the sad conclusion that Israel is the wrong place to start.

“Given the current atmosphere, it’s almost irresponsible to start a company here, and it breaks my heart,” he said.

The luminaries of the Startup Nation, as Israel has been known for decades, are eyeing the exits. Several are moving or taking money out of the country, including the CEO of the Papaya Group, a payroll company valued at more than a billion dollars.

The reason is that a right-wing government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, recently announced plans for a radical reform of the country’s judiciary that many believe will end its 75 years as an independent institution. The changes, which have sparked mass protests, would severely reduce the court’s ability to strike down laws passed by the Knesset, the country’s parliament, and give the ruling coalition far more influence over who sits on the court.

“It took a long time to build this brand,” said Assaf Rappaport, CEO and co-founder of Wiz, a $6 billion cloud security company, “and today every company in the world can trust Israel as a partner. in your cyber defense. These reforms will put all of that into question.”

About 54 percent of Israel’s exports are high-tech products and services, reports the Israel Innovation Authority, a government support arm. The Israelis have created more than 90 “unicorns”—private companies valued at more than a billion dollars. Losing corporations and high-income earners would be devastating in a country where 81 percent of tax revenue comes from just 20 percent of the population.

Adam Fisher, a partner at Bessemer Venture Partners, which has backed more than 30 startups in Israel, said that money from Bessemer and other venture capital firms (90 percent of all investment in Israeli technology comes from foreign) will follow the entrepreneurs.

“When I invest in Israel, I’m not really investing in the Israeli economy,” he said. “I invest in entrepreneurs, and if those entrepreneurs want to establish themselves elsewhere, that’s fine.”

By: David Segal