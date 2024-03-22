A friendly between the men's football teams of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Israel, which was to be held on Tuesday (26) in Sarajevo, has been cancelled. The Balkan country's football federation cited security concerns, although it did not elaborate.

“After consultations with the competent authorities regarding the circumstances of the current security situation and the high level of risk of the games with the Israeli national team, it was decided to cancel the game in Sarajevo,” the organization said in a statement.

Speaking to the Israeli press, the president of the Israeli Football Federation, Shino Zoertz, confirmed the information.

“Due to the tense situation, UEFA [confederação europeia de futebol] contacted me as soon as the games ended and asked if we agreed to withdraw from the game against Bosnia and Herzegovina, which is insignificant for both national teams,” he said, referring to the defeats of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Israel on Thursday ( 21), respectively for Ukraine and Iceland, which left both teams out of qualifying for this year's European Championship.

Although these security concerns were not detailed, the Jewish community in Bosnia and Herzegovina, a country where the most widely practiced religion is Islam, has reported an increase in anti-Semitic incidents since the start of the war between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas in the Strip. from Gaza in October last year.

According to information from the website Balkan Insight, during a pro-Palestine protest in Sarajevo, a young woman held a sign with the message “Please keep the world clean”, with the image of a trash can with an Israeli flag inside being closed.

In October, the leader of the Jewish community in Sarajevo, Jakob Finci, declared that “the rising level of anti-Semitism and the lack of reaction to anti-Semitism on the part of the authorities” led to the cancellation of a concert in the Bosnian capital marking the 85th anniversary of the Crystal Night, pogrom against Jews that occurred on the night of November 9th to 10th, 1938 in Nazi Germany.