The Israeli army spokesman said that a “large-scale air strike was carried out on Hezbollah’s main military headquarters in Beirut.”
He added that the raids targeted Hezbollah’s command and control center in the southern suburb.
A Sky News Arabia correspondent said that 10 Israeli raids targeted the southern suburb of Beirut.
Pictures and videos showed thick clouds of smoke rising over the Lebanese capital, Beirut After hearing several explosions.
