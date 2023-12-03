Independent periodical has been in circulation since 1919 and has been a frequent target of right-wing governments

The Israeli government is putting pressure on the left-wing newspaper Haaretz to support the government in its conduct of the war in the Gaza Strip.

The Minister of Communications, Shlomo Karhisuggested imposing fines on the newspaper, accusing it of “lying and defeatist propaganda” it’s from “sabotaging Israel in times of war”. The proposal aims to cancel state subscriptions to the newspaper It is “prohibit the publication of official communications”.

The Israeli Union of Journalists called the move “a populist proposal lacking any viable logic”. O Haaretzwhich is an independent periodical, has been in circulation since 1919 and has been a frequent target of right-wing governments in Israel.

On October 20, the government enacted emergency regulations, allowing the temporary closure of foreign media considered harmful to the country. This legislation allows the closure and signal blocking of any media for a renewable period of 30 days.

O Haaretz observed on October 15 that an earlier draft of the legislation, titled “Limiting Aid to the Enemy Through Communication”, included plans for sweeping restrictions on both domestic and foreign media. In the end, the 1st proposal was not included in the new law.

Minister Karhi’s intention with this legislation was also to close the state broadcaster controlled by the Qatari monarchy, the Al Jazeera. However, the cabinet rejected the proposal because of role of the Arab country in the current hostage and prisoner negotiations. On November 13, the newspaper Times of Israel reported that the same law was used to prevent broadcasts from the Lebanese channel Al-Mayadeen TV within Israel and the Palestinian Occupied Territories “security reasons”.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant accused the network of being “a spokesman for Hezbollah” and its journalists “supporting terrorism while pretending to be reporters”.

A week later, on November 21, 2 reporters from the station were killed in an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon. Correspondent Farah Omar and camera operator Rabih al-Maamari were covering clashes between Hezbollah and Israel in Tayr Harfa, about 2 km from the Israeli border, when they were hit.

On its website, the Committee to Protect Journalistswhen labeling the Al-Mayadeen as “affiliated with Hezbollah”he requested “an independent investigation about the death of journalists”. He emphasized that “journalists are civilians performing important work in times of crisis and should not be targeted by parties to conflict”.

O CPJ reports that 57 journalists and media workers have been killed since the start of the conflict. This includes 50 Palestinians, 4 Israelis and 3 Lebanese. O Reporters Without Borders places Israel 97th in its Press Freedom ranking out of 180 countries, above the Central African Republic and below Albania. And highlights:

“Under Israel’s military censorship, reporting on various security issues requires prior approval from authorities. In addition to the possibility of civil defamation lawsuits, journalists can also be charged with criminal defamation and ‘insulting a public official’. There is a freedom of information law, but its implementation is sometimes difficult.”

Mandate-era restrictions

Limitations on the press were introduced for the first time under the “Defense Regulations” established by the British during the Palestinian mandate and repealed when they left the country in 1948. However, after the establishment of the State of Israel, most of the broad regulations were incorporated into Israeli law.

Mandate-era legislation relating to the demolition of houses, detention of individuals and curfews has been continually used in the Occupied Territories, in accordance with the Israeli human rights group B’Tselem.

According to the Times of Israelin terms of domestic censorship, “any article, both in traditional media and on social networks”, which deals with security and intelligence needs to be sent to the chief censor, General Kobi Mandelblit, for approval before publication. This is completely in line with the “Defense Regulations from 1945.

O Teams reported that journalism in the Haaretz it has been “largely supportive of the war effort, although highly critical of the government leading it”.

When attacking the newspaper, Shlomo Karhi wrote a letter to the cabinet secretary, Yossi Fuchs, in which he cited excerpts from some articles that were, in fact, opinion columns and not reports.

One of them was written by Gideon Levy on October 9th, under the title “Israel cannot arrest 2 million Gazans without paying a cruel price.”. In the article, Levy opined: “Behind all this is Israeli arrogance; the idea that we will never pay the price and will be punished for it. We will continue undisturbed.”

In another column, Amira Hass was also mentioned as proof of the “defeatist and false propaganda” of Haaretz. Karhi cited an article she wrote on October 10: “In just a few days, Israelis experienced something that Palestinians have experienced as a routine for decades and are still experiencing: military incursions, death, cruelty, dead children, bodies piled up on the roads.”

In response to Karhi’s attacks on the newspaper, the editor of the HaaretzAmos Schocken, accused the government of trying “to silence the free press in Israel”. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote: “When Netanyahu’s government wants to silence us, it’s time to read Haaretz”.

