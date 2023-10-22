The Palestinian News Agency, quoting the Palestinian Red Crescent, said that two citizens were killed and several injuries were recorded after Israeli aircraft targeted a house near Al-Ansar Mosque in Al-Damj neighborhood in the Jenin camp.

For its part, the Israeli army said that its aircraft bombed a “terrorists’ road” under a mosque in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, adding that it killed “terrorist activists” in the strike.

The Israeli army announced, on Saturday evening, that it intends to “intensify” its strikes on Gaza in preparation for the next phase of its attack on the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.

Israeli army spokesman General Daniel Hagari said: “We must enter the next phase of the war in the best possible conditions. Starting today, we will intensify the strikes and reduce the extent of the danger.”

He added, “We will intensify our attacks to reduce the risks to our forces in the coming stages of the war. We will increase attacks starting today.” He also repeated his call on Gaza residents to head south for their safety.

On Saturday, the Israeli War Council concluded a secret session held at the army headquarters in Beersheba in the south, amid anticipation for the start of the Israeli army’s ground operation in the Gaza Strip.

Press reports revealed that the Israeli army has put the final touches on its plan to resume the attack on the Gaza Strip in the coming days, setting a “bank of goals” that include “destroying the military capabilities of the Hamas movement,” and “reformulating the concept of control over the Strip,” which has been under the rule of the Gaza Strip for years. the movement.