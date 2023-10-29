Our correspondent reported that an Israeli warning was issued about an infiltration operation in the Erez crossing area on the Gaza border, and that sounds of an exchange of gunfire were heard in the area.

Later, Israeli Army Radio reported that rockets were fired at Israeli forces in Erez.

She said, “The Israeli army killed a number of Hamas terrorists who apparently tried to infiltrate the Erez crossing area.”

It was reported that they came out of underground tunnels, hundreds of meters from the crossing.

She stressed that clashes are still continuing in the area.

For its part, the Hamas movement said in a statement that its fighters surprised “the forces penetrating northwest of Beit Lahia (near Erez) after they infiltrated behind its lines, clashed with enemy forces, and clashed with them.”

It stated that they targeted “a number of Israeli military vehicles west of the Erez site,” speaking of “two tanks catching fire and killing a number of soldiers there.”

It stated that “its members bombed the Erez site with mortar shells and rockets to cut off the help of the burning vehicles that were targeted in the vicinity of the site.”

It stressed that its members “carried out a landing operation behind the lines west of Erez, where they penetrated the border and fired anti-armor missiles at Israeli vehicles.”

Incursions

The Israeli army had previously said that it was conducting incursions into the northern Gaza Strip, and spoke of killing Palestinian militants in the northern coastal area adjacent to the Zikim area inside Israel.

He said that Israeli warplanes and drones targeted military buildings of the Hamas movement, inside which members of the movement were holed up, according to an army statement.

He talked about targeting missile launching pads and reconnaissance sites.

In recent days, Israel has begun limited incursions into the north and east of the Gaza Strip.