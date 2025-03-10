

03/10/2025



Updated at 8:12 p.m.





Israel returned to indirect negotiation with Hamas in Qatar with the difficult task of balanceing their desire to eliminate Islamists from the Strip with the need to free hostages. The high fire remains in a limbo … From the end of the first phase of the agreement on March 1 and Steve Witkoff, sent by Donald Trump, will arrive in Doha in the next few hours with the objective of “setting limit dates” in the process, as he advanced in statements to the Fox chain. Witkoff thinks that “it is the only way to move forward.” At the moment, weapons remain silent and Israelis and Palestinians are pending the movements of the White House.

Benjamin Netanyahu, who has the double pressure of families to continue negotiating and of the ultra -nationalists to return to the large -scale war, does not accept the withdrawal of their troops, nor the end of the war. The relatives of the hostages maintain an camping in front of the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv to request that the agreement that allows the safe return of theirs home to be respected. The Israeli delegation in Doha knows that Washington has maintained direct contact with Hamas to discuss the release of the Israeli American hostage Edan Alexander and the delivery of the bodies of four other hostages with double passport. An unprecedented contact that has been made behind Netanyahu, according to Israeli media.

Al Araby Al Jadeed revealed that in contacts with Americans the future of Hamas’s weapons was also a key issue. According to this means of Qatar, Islamists would have proposed a high fire that lasts at least 10 years in exchange for their “offensive weapons and rockets” and for this they demand Washington guarantees on the military withdrawal of the enemy. According to this media, Hamas offered to free Edan Alexander as “gesture of goodwill” to keep the direct negotiations open with the Trump team.

Electricity cut

After the end of the first phase Israel closed access to all aid to Gaza and during the weekend it has cut electricity. The Israelis press Hamas and submit 2 million people to a brutal siege reminiscent of the tax during the 15 months of war. Izzat al Rishq, Islamist leader, described these punishment measures as “a desperate attempt to press our people and their resistance through cheap and unacceptable blackmail tactics.”











