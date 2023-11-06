Israeli ground forces took control of a Hamas military camp in the Gaza Strip

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) ground forces have taken control of a Hamas military camp in the Gaza Strip. This is reported by TASS with reference to the press service of the country’s army.

It is noted that on the territory of the complex there are observation posts, training grounds for militants, as well as underground tunnels for terrorists.

Earlier it was reported that the Israel Defense Forces attacked 450 Hamas military targets in the Gaza Strip in one day. It became known that at night fighter jets attacked tunnels, terrorist detachments and military posts.

On October 7, Hamas militants attacked Israel. On the first day, they fired thousands of missiles, broke into the country and took hundreds of hostages. Israel called the attack a war and responded by launching Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip.