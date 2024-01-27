“Anti-Semitism and Hamas are the new SS, the new Gestapo, because the hunt for the Jew was carried out in a scientific manner”. Thus the deputy prime minister and foreign minister, Antonio Tajani, on the sidelines of the Economy Forum of the Forza Italia Council in Milan. “We must ensure that the rights of the Palestinian civilian population are respected, there are too many victims – observed the minister -. They are not Hamas militants, and I told Israel this.”

As for pro-Palestine demonstrations announced in recent days and banned today throughout Italy on the occasion of Remembrance Day, “the important thing – Tajani highlighted – is that safety is guaranteed, that the demonstrations which perhaps were more appropriate to take place on a different day”. Tajani then recalled the “six million Jews exterminated, and also Roma, Sinti, homosexuals, Jehovah's Witnesses killed” for this and “exterminated with a desire for genocide”. Facts, he continued, that “we cannot erase from our memory”.

“There are some things that can be shared, others that do not exist from a legal point of view such as genocide because there is no prerequisite, i.e. the will to exterminate a people as there was the will of the Nazis, of Hitler, to exterminate the Jewish people”, Tajani said again in the aftermath of the request from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for Israel to do everything possible to prevent acts of genocide in the Gaza Strip.