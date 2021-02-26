Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that Israel has frozen its program to send Covid-19 vaccines abroad, after Israeli news reports said the initiative was under legal scrutiny.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has come under fire for donating COVID-19 vaccines to foreign allies.

The Israeli public broadcaster Kan, which reported earlier this week that Israel will send small shipments to 19 countries, said Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit is seeking clarification on the program.

An official in Netanyahu’s office said that after legal questions had been raised, Netanyahu’s national security advisor asked Mandelblit to give an opinion.

“I welcome the decision to freeze the transfer of vaccines to other countries,” Gantz, who is participating in Netanyahu’s government as he prepares to confront him in next month’s elections, said on Twitter.

This week, Netanyahu defended what he called “vaccine diplomacy,” saying that Israel has modernized vaccines remaining that “have not been used.”

“I think it is buying the goodwill,” he told reporters on Wednesday. “I think it is a smart decision … in return for a great reward we have already received and many decades in many areas that I will not go into now,” he said.

Israel is carrying out one of the fastest COVID-19 vaccination campaigns in the world, with nearly half of the population receiving the first dose.

However, former military commander Gantz said that the decision to donate vaccines must be taken in “appropriate forums” and that Netanyahu has no right to be alone with him.