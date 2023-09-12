The Supreme Court of Israel met to hold the first hearing on the legality of the reasonableness law, approved in July and which violates the power of action of the Supreme Court itself. This is the first time in the country’s history that the 15 members of the highest judicial body hold hearings to consider the withdrawal of a law passed in Parliament. A situation that reveals the growing cracks in the Israeli political system.

Nine months of protests and a deep division in Israeli society. This is the balance left by the judicial reform project in Israel, promoted by the government of Benjamin Netanyahu. This Tuesday, September 12, the same judges of the Supreme Court – directly affected by the judicial reform – held the first hearing to hear the challenges and petitions against the “reasonableness law”, one of the main ones in the package.

For the first time in the country’s history, the court’s 15 justices reviewed appeals against the amendment, which undermines the Supreme Court’s ability to overturn some government decisions when it deems them “unreasonable.”

Opponents of the reform see this amendment as eliminating a vital check and balance in the country’s political system between the executive and judicial branches. For his part, Netanyahu and his allies – an alliance of far-right and religious parties – claim that the country’s unelected judges have too much power over the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament.

“We want to make sure that (the judges) do not feel intimidated by all the threats that this Government makes (…) This is about democracy,” said one of the protesters who took to the streets on September 11.

Amid the protests, the court’s rulings could aggravate the country’s constitutional and political crisis, which its Western allies – such as the United States – views with concern.

“We are addressing the vital interests of the public”

The Minister of Justice of Israel – and one of the main promoters of the reform -, Yariv Levin, issued a statement in which he denounced that “the Court is putting itself above the Government, the Knesset, the people and of the law”.

“The Knesset will not humbly accept your trampling,” warned Simcha Rothman, an MP for Netanyahu’s religious nationalist coalition, after the first Supreme Court hearing.

If the Supreme Court decides to repeal the first judicial reform law, Netanyahu’s Executive has already warned that it could ignore its decision. But the Supreme Court has already given signs that he will stand by his decisions.

“We are not addressing ourselves, our status or our honor… We are addressing the vital interests of the public,” said Esther Hayut, president of the Supreme Court.

Not all members of Parliament have adopted the same position. The opposition assures that it is on the side of the Supreme Court.

“The Knesset will accept any ruling from the Supreme Court,” said Yair Lapid, former prime minister and current leader of the opposition, through his social networks.

On other occasions, Lapid has defined the reform as a “deadly blow against democracy.” The amendment also worries business groups and a sector of the national Army, which has already threatened to abandon the ranks if the package of laws goes ahead.

This hearing – which could last for weeks – is the first of three that the Supreme Court of Israel will hold in the coming weeks, all of them related to the legality of the reform. A pulse that will define who has the last word and is the highest legal authority in the country: Parliament or the courts.

With EFE, AP, Reuters and local media