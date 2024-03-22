The Israeli Foreign Ministry summoned Turkey's deputy ambassador to the country this Friday (22) for a “severe reprimand” following Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's harsh statements and threats to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu .

“I ordered Turkey’s deputy ambassador to Israel to be summoned for a severe reprimand in the context of Erdogan’s attack on Prime Minister Netanyahu and his threats to send him before Allah,” Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz wrote. in your account on the social network X.

Turkey recalled its ambassador to Israel, Şakir Özkan Torunlar, in November for consultations on the “humanitarian tragedy in Gaza” and Israel's refusal to declare a ceasefire in the conflict with the terrorist group Hamas. As Torunlar has not yet resumed his post, the deputy ambassador remains at the head of the legation.

Katz explained that he summoned the Turkish representative to convey a clear message to Erdogan: “You, who support the baby burners, murderers, rapists and mutilators of Hamas, are the last ones who can talk about God.”

“There is no God who will listen to those who support the atrocities and crimes against humanity committed by their barbaric friends in Hamas. Shut up and be ashamed!”, said Katz about Erdogan's statements, made this Thursday (21) in an election speech in Kayseri.

“Let us bring the person known as Netanyahu to the Lord, called victorious. May Allah destroy him. As for us, we have these brothers of ours whom we help with our strength. They know how much our security, tranquility and livelihood are worth,” said the Turkish president.

Before Turkey recalled its ambassador to Tel Aviv for consultations in November, Israel had already withdrawn all its diplomatic staff, including its ambassador, Irit Lilian, from Ankara on October 29 to “reassess bilateral relations”, after that Erdogan compared the war in Gaza to the Holocaust.

Two weeks ago, Netanyahu accused Erdogan of supporting Hamas “murderers and rapists” and of massacring Turks in his own country, after receiving comparisons to dictators such as Hitler, Mussolini and Stalin.

The relationship between Israel and Turkey, with Netanyahu and Erdogan at the helm, has been very tense in recent years and marked by ups and downs, mainly by the situation with the Palestinians, although finally, in August 2022, they reestablished diplomatic relations, now shaken. again. (With EFE Agency)