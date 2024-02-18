“No one will undermine Israel’s right to defend itself,” Katz said on the X platform, adding that the ministry will summon the ambassador tomorrow, Monday.

Earlier on Sunday, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva accused Israel of committing “genocide” against Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip, likening what the Hebrew state was doing to the Holocaust during World War II.

“What is happening in the Gaza Strip is not war, it is genocide,” Lula told reporters in Addis Ababa, where he attended an African Union summit.

He added, “It is not a war of soldiers against soldiers. It is a war between a highly prepared army and women and children.”

He continued, “What is happening in the Gaza Strip with the Palestinian people has not happened at any other stage in history. In fact, it had already happened when Hitler decided to kill the Jews.”