This Saturday, 3 rockets were launched from Syria towards Israel, with one of them crossing into Israeli territory.

The Israel Defense Forces called on soldiers to act to reinforce security on the streets this Saturday (April 8, 2023), after the attacks carried out on Friday (April 7), which left 3 dead and 5 injured in the West Bank and in Tel Aviv.

In profile on twitterafter announcing the reinforcement, the forces stated that 3 rockets were launched from Syria towards Israel, with one of them crossing Israeli territory and landing in the southern Golan Heights – Syrian territory annexed by Israel in 1967.

The attacks on Friday (April 7) –the date of the Passion of Christ– coincided with the period of the Jewish Passover (Apr 5-Apr 13) and Ramadan (Mar 22-Apr 21).

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mobilized “all border police reserve units” and additional Army forces to deal with the attacks.

According to the Chief of Staff of the Israel Defense Forces, Hertzi Halevi, the period is “complex”but the Army will continue to use force “as much as necessary”be with “any enemy and in any arena”.

On Thursday (April 6), around 34 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards Israel. The Israeli government blamed the attack on the extremist group Hamas –Palestine’s main Islamic movement–, that until the publication of this report had not confirmed the authorship of the attack.

Of the 34 rockets fired, 25 were intercepted by Israel. Another 5 hit the country. The damage caused was not detailed.

The attacks come amid heightened tensions in the Palestinian region. On Wednesday (5.Apr), the Israeli police clashed with Palestinians at the Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem. At least 350 people were arrested and 12 others were injured.