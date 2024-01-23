At least 21 Israeli soldiers died this Monday (22) after two buildings containing explosives collapsed on them in the center of the Gaza Strip, in the deadliest incident for Israeli troops since the start of the ground offensive in the enclave on the 27th. of October. Another four deaths were recorded in individual attacks in the enclave.

“As far as we know, at around 4 pm, the terrorists fired an RPG at a tank that was protecting the forces and at the same time an explosion occurred in two two-story buildings,” the Israeli Army spokesman said on Tuesday (23). , Daniel Hagari.

The spokesperson confirmed to the media that the causes of the incident are being investigated, specifically whether the explosion was caused by mines placed by the troops themselves.

The incident occurred in the center of the Strip, near the border community of Kissufim, where the Army announced that troops were destroying Hamas structures in order to create a security perimeter that would allow residents of Israeli border communities to return to their homes.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that “yesterday was one of the most difficult days since the start of the war”, according to a statement in Hebrew, and expressed solidarity with the pain of the families of the “heroic warriors”. “I know that for these families their lives will change forever”, said the head of government.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog lamented the death of the fighters today on the social network

“The intense fighting takes place in an extremely challenging space, and we send forces to the military and security forces, who are working with infinite determination to achieve the fighting objectives,” he said.

The Israeli Army has so far revealed the identities of 17 of the soldiers killed yesterday and notified the remaining families, so the identities of the other four will be announced in the coming hours.

The total number of casualties in the Israeli ranks thus reaches 219 since the beginning of the ground offensive, to which it is necessary to add around 330 soldiers killed during the Hamas attack on October 7th on Israeli soil.