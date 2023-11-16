Israel is having great difficulty convincing international public opinion surrounding the siege of the AlShifa hospital in Gaza. “Israel will have to come up with much more than a handful of grab-and-go weapons to justify closing hospitals in northern Gaza,” said Kenneth Roth, an American human rights activist.
