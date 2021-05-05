On Wednesday, May 5, Israeli missiles hit civilian and Syrian Army infrastructures in the western region of Latakia, where President Bashar al-Assad comes from and which had not been attacked by Israel before. According to various sources, between one and five people were said to have perished in the attack, in addition to several wounded. Syrian forces confirmed that their defenses shot down several missiles aimed at the same region.

Reuters and AFP agencies speak of one dead and six wounded in the attack, based on official statements from the Syrian Army. According to military information, the attack only affected a plastics factory. However, the EFE agency cites an anonymous Syrian military source who claims that five people died and another 15 were injured.

“Five people were killed, including a civilian and four soldiers, and another 16 were seriously injured, after Israeli aviation attacked some military positions of the Syrian Arab Army and civilian installations in the Syrian territories during the early hours of today,” said the source to the Spanish agency.

A view shows damage to the interior of a room after pre-dawn raids in the Mediterranean port region of Latakia, Syria, in this syndicated image released on May 5, 2021. © Reuters / via SANA

According to the official Syrian Army statement, “our air defenses intercepted the aggressors’ missiles and shot down some of them.” The Israeli military has not commented on the attack, which, according to the official Syrian news agency SANA, took place at 2:18 a.m. local time (12.18 GMT).

Attacks against military targets and pro-Iranian militias

This Wednesday is not the first of Israel’s attacks on Syrian territory. Just two weeks ago, four Syrian soldiers were killed in the vicinity after another Israeli attack. On that occasion, Israel justified the attack in response to the earlier hit of a Syrian missile near the Dimona nuclear plant.

In recent months, Israel has intensified this type of attack against Syrian territory, the main targets of which are research centers for the development of weapons, ammunition depots and military convoys.

It also targets Iranian and Lebanese militias linked to the Syrian regime, which has never recognized that they operate in its territory, but instead speaks of advisers. Israel, for its part, considers them a threat to its security.

With EFE, Reuters and AP.