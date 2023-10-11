Israel struck more than 200 targets in the Al-Furqan area of ​​the Gaza Strip. About this October 11 reported press service of the Israel Defense Forces.

“Some time ago, dozens of fighter jets attacked more than 200 targets in Al-Furqan,” the department’s Telegram channel says.

It is noted that the Al-Furqan area is used by Hamas militants as a “terrorist center”, from where “a large number of terrorist attacks on Israel” originate.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli army carried out strikes on more than 70 targets in the Daraj Tuffa area of ​​the Gaza Strip. According to the press service of the Israel Defense Forces, Hamas uses Daraj Tuffa as a center for making terrorist decisions.

On the morning of October 7, Israeli territory was subjected to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and militants invaded the border areas in the south of the country. The Palestinian movement Hamas claimed responsibility for the rocket attack. In this situation, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant ordered the call up of reservists for military service, and the Israeli side began to strike targets in the Gaza Strip in response.

Later, Galant announced the war unleashed by Palestinian militants and announced the start of Operation Iron Swords, the first stage of which has already been completed. On October 8, 9, and 10, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continued to carry out attacks on the Gaza Strip. Thus, on October 9 alone, the Israeli army attacked 1,707 radical targets in the Gaza Strip. It also became known that the Israeli Defense Forces attacked Hamas targets located in the coastal zone of the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli Embassy in the US reported on October 10 that the death toll now stands at 1,008, with at least 3,418 injured. In turn, the Palestinian Ministry of Health stated that since the beginning of the escalation in the Gaza Strip, 900 Palestinians have been killed and about 4.5 thousand injured.

The Palestinians are trying to ensure that future borders between the two countries follow lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible swap of territories. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses to return to the 1967 borders and divide Jerusalem.