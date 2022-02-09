The Israeli Army launched air strikes on February 9 near Damascus, he said, in response to an anti-aircraft missile launched from Syria against its territory. However, Syrian state media reported that Israel carried out earlier shelling that left at least one soldier dead and five wounded.

Crossfire between Israel and Syria. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) reported that they launched attacks against military targets near Damascus, after an anti-aircraft missile was fired from that territory towards Israel. But Syria has a different version.

“In response to the anti-aircraft missile launched from Syria, we have just struck surface-to-air missile targets in Syria, including radars and anti-aircraft batteries,” the IDF said on its official Twitter account.

Israel’s military said the Syrian missile set off alarm sirens in parts of Israel and the occupied West Bank and exploded in mid-air. However, he pointed out that no injuries or material damage were reported in his territory.

“Sirens sounded recently in Umm Al-Fahm and the Samaria area after an anti-aircraft missile was launched from Syria and exploded in mid-air. No interception was made,” he stated.

What is the Syrian version?

State television reported that Israel carried out previous bombing raids on military targets in Damascus, which were fired from the Golan Heights.

A Syrian military source, quoted by the SANA agency, said that, despite the fact that its air defense forces shot down multiple projectiles from the “Israeli enemy”, a Syrian soldier was killed and five others were wounded.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also confirmed the attacks and specified that in the affected areas there are a series of warehouses and military positions belonging to the Iranian militias allied with the Syrian Government, as well as a deployment of anti-aircraft batteries.

Israel has carried out dozens of strikes against militia targets inside Syria. He has admitted in the past that his army targets militia bases led by the Lebanese Hezbollah movement, which is backed by Iran and has been an ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad since the internal conflict broke out in 2011.

Israel considers Hezbollah’s presence across its border a risk to its security and has attacked shipments of weapons for this group bound for Lebanon through Syria.

With Reuters and EFE