Israel, bombs on Hezbollah stronghold

The escalation between Lebanon and Israel is imminent. According to international media sources, reported by Ansa, Hezbollah has rejected the requests of the envoys of several countries, led by the US, to refrain from responding to a possible Israeli attack in retaliation for the 12 children and adolescents killed by a rocket launched from Lebanon last Saturday on the Druze village of Majdal Shams, in the northern Golan. an attack that arrived right on time:

Two explosions were heard in Beirut, near the Hezbollah Shura Council, in the southern part of the Lebanese capital, al-Arabiya reports. Confirmation of explosions also came from the Hezbollah-linked Al-Mayadeen broadcaster.

‘Israeli attack on Hezbollah stronghold in Beirut’

According to the Lebanese Al-Jadeed channel, Israeli fighter jets attacked the Da’aheh neighborhood in Beirut, a Hezbollah stronghold. The attack was aimed at the Harat Harik area. The target was Hezbollah’s Shura Council, specifically a senior Hezbollah member, whose fate is still unclear.

Hamas Civil Defense, 300 Corpses Found in Khan Younis

Gaza’s civil defense announced that the Israeli military operation launched on July 22 in Khan Younis, in the southern Strip, has resulted in around 300 deaths. “Since the start of the Israeli ground invasion in the eastern regions of Khan Younis governorate, which began on July 22 and lasted eight days, the civil defense and medical teams have recovered around 300 martyrs, many of whom are decomposing corpses,” civil defense spokesman Mahmoud Bassal told AFP.